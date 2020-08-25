Deadline for Air India bids now extended to October 30 due to Covid-19 crisis

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:18 IST

The Centre on Tuesday issued a notification to extend the deadline for submitting the expression of interest for the 100% stake sale of national carrier Air India by two months to October 30.

According to the notification issued by the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), the extension has been provided following requests from interested bidders due to the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The changes are as per the requests received from the Interested Bidders in view of the prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19. Further changes with respect to the Important Dates, if any, will be communicated to the Interested Bidders subsequently (Reference Clause 1.2 of the PIM),” the notification said.

In June, the Centre further extended the deadline for submitting bids for the divestment to August 31, the third time since the process began in January. This is the fourth extension that the Centre has given.

The national carrier was put on the block by the government on January 27 while a deadline of March 31 was set. It was later extended to June 30 and then to August 31 earlier.

The government is planning to sell its entire stake in Air India Ltd amid increasing debt and mounting losses. The Centre had earlier this year, in January, announced the stake sale in the debt-ridden airline after an attempt to auction a majority stake almost two years ago failed to draw any bids. The airline’s accumulated debt is estimated to be more than Rs 69,000 crore. It posted a loss of Rs 8,556 crore in FY19, as against a net loss of Rs 5,348 crore in the previous financial year.

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri in June had called the national carrier “a first-class asset” during a press briefing and said that the government was confident and hopeful about its divestment plans.