Deaf and mute woman raped in Madhya Pradesh hostel; foetus aborted, burnt

A 24-year old deaf and mute woman was raped and her foetus was aborted and burnt at a hostel for differently-abled persons in Gwalior, following which six persons including the hostel director have been arrested, police said on Friday.

This is the third such incident within two months in which differently-abled persons staying in hostels set up especially for them have been raped.

Town inspector Billaua, Amit Bhadoriya, said the incident took place at Snehalay House, a hostel run for differently-abled persons on Jhansi Road. The deaf and mute woman was raped by the hostel guard some three months back. After the hostel director Dr B K Sharma came to know about the incident, he had the woman abort the foetus and then burnt it in the backyard of the hostel, to destroy evidence.

The women and child welfare department got a tip-off from one of the caretakers of the hostel. They spoke to the victim and then informed the police.

So far, six persons including the director of the hostel, Dr B K Sharma, his wife Bhavna Sharma, and four others have been arrested while three persons are absconding, police said.

Child protection officer Sandeep Jayant said that the hostel has not yet registered itself with the department and whenever the department officials have inspected the place, they have met with resistance.

He said that all the inmates of the hostel will be counselled.

Gwalior SP Navneet Bhaseen said that they are getting all the inmates medically examined to find out whether there are other victims or not.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 23:11 IST