‘Death penalty for Siya, Chetan’: Ketan Agrawal's parents join march in Pune, demand swift action

The family of Ketan Agrawal, who was allegedly killed by her fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala in Pune on June 18, demanded death penalty for the two accused.

Residents of Lodha Belmondo township participate in a silent march and candlelight vigil demanding justice for realtor Ketan Agarwal, in Pune. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

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Ketan Agarwal's family members and local residents from the neighbourhood joined a candlelight march in Pimpri-Chinchwad to pay tributes to him. The protest march was attended by hundreds of people who carried candles and posters featuring "Justice for Ketan Agrawal".

While the exact motive behind the alleged crime is still being investigated, police have said that Siya did not want to marry Ketan and was in a relationship with Chetan for over a year. She was scheduled to marry Ketan in a grand celebration in Udaipur in November.

Also Read: Pune murder: How Siya Goyal masked chilling murder plot behind wedding preparations

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{{^usCountry}} Rakhi Agarwal, Ketan's mother, said she wants swift justice for her son's death and death penalty for Siya and Chetan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakhi Agarwal, Ketan's mother, said she wants swift justice for her son's death and death penalty for Siya and Chetan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I want justice for Ketan, and I want the death penalty for Siya. I am a mother and Siya has a mother too, yet, I want the death penalty for Siya and for Chetan. I want justice for my son," Ketan Agarwal's mother Rakhi Agarwal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I want justice for Ketan, and I want the death penalty for Siya. I am a mother and Siya has a mother too, yet, I want the death penalty for Siya and for Chetan. I want justice for my son," Ketan Agarwal's mother Rakhi Agarwal said. {{/usCountry}}

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Vishal Agarwal, Ketan Agarwal's father, said his son was killed without a reason and that his son did nothing to deserve such a fate.

"My 26-year-old son was killed for no apparent reason. We have not found out any reason why he was killed. My child was not at fault in any way. I had set out to arrange his marriage and bring a daughter-in-law into the family. I never imagined I would lose my child instead," Vishal Agrawal said.

The father also called for death sentence to the accused.

Also Read: Found Ketan with crushed skull, Siya ‘appeared calm’: Man part of Lohagad Fort rescue team

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"I appeal to everyone to ensure he gets justice and that his killers gets death sentence... I hope you will continue to stand by me until the accused are punished," he added.

Where is the investigation headed?

The police on Friday questioned Siya Goyal's parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, and her brother, Sahil Goyal at the Lonavala police station. According to PTI, the brother was questioned for nearly ten hours while he was quizzed about his sister's relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya Goyal remains in seven-day police custody till June 29 while the investigation continues.

The Maharashtra government has approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

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Also Read: ‘Betrayed by our own’: Ketan's grandfather seeks capital punishment for Siya; says she was pressured for marriage

Vishal Agarwal earlier met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The CM assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

Siya (20) and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of pushing Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. According to police, Siya did not want to marry Ketan, prompting her and Chetan to hatch a conspiracy to eliminate him.

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