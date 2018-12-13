Dec 13 Parliament attack: PM Narendra Modi salutes valour of those martyred

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday saluted the courage of those killed in the 2001 Parliament attack, saying their valour encourages people.

On the 17th anniversary of the attack, Modi took to Twitter to recall the courage of the security personnel.

Delhi: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former PM Manmohan Singh, BJP Chief Amit Shah pay tribute to people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001 pic.twitter.com/99pMwV7qr9 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

“We salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and heroism inspires every Indian,” he said. On December 13, 2001, five gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire.

Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who killed in the attack.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 11:28 IST