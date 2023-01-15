‘Decided to never fly…’: Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl's tweet after Nepal air crash kills 68

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead in a horrific passenger plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara. It is the second major air crash in the Himalayan country in the past seven months since the Tara Air plane crash on May 29 which killed 22 passengers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl voiced alarm about the aviation infrastructure of the airport adding that he anticipated such dreadful event.

He recounted on Twitter how, while flying to Pokhara, he noticed airflow coming through the plane's window. He stated that even when he complained, the issue was taken lightly.

He tweeted, “This is really really sad. Few yrs ago on my flight to Pokhara, when I told the stewardess that airflow was coming from the corner of a window while airborne, she brought a tissue paper & stuffed the crevice. Decided to never fly to Pokhara again expecting the worst one day.”

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh react to Nepal plane crash: ‘Heart goes out to…’

Another user responded to Bahl's post, saying that he, too, had witnessed mismanagement and a lack of good private aircraft in the country. “Most of the Nepal private propeller aircrafts are refurbished scraps bought from India. Had similar experience where the gate was locked using rubber strap and felt this is very much normal. Decided not to take propeller flight in Nepal after that,” the user wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some, however, questioned who is more responsible for the safety violations: the airport administration or the airlines. “Its an airline issue, not a destination issue? Unless there’s only one airline that flies there,” a Twitter user replied.

Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu was carrying 72 passengers. According to the flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft was 15 years old.

Along with locals, there were five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish, two South Koreans, one Australian, one French, and one Argentine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON