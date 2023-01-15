Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh react to Nepal plane crash: ‘Heart goes out to…’

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh on Sunday expressed grief over an air crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday and said “prayers are with the families of the deceased”.

A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 68 people.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33am.

“My heart goes out to the victims of Nepal plane accident and their families. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for them. Waheguru,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

His former teammate in Team India and Punjab Yuvraj Singh also expressed his shock over the tragic incident.

“Really sad news of the airplane crash in Nepal. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. May god grant them the strength to cope with this tragedy,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the crash.

"Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Five Indians were among the 10 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. Their fate is not immediately known.

