'Dedication to US should not be questioned': Rajnath Singh to Indian diaspora

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that Indians can't cheat others because "deceit is not in our character". Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in the United States, the minister said their dedication to America as expats should not be questioned. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh(PTI file photo)

"I would like to tell Indian members working here to work with full honesty. You should be dedicated to India, but since you are working here, your dedication to America should also not be questioned. Only then will the perceptions of Indians be good," he said.

Rajnath Singh said Indians can be cheated but can never cheat others.

"Deceit is not in our character. We can be cheated, but we can never cheat others. This is the message that should go to the world," he added.

The minister further said that India has given to the world the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', and considers everyone in this world across all castes and religions as one family.

"We are the country that gave the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the whole world. Those living in our country are not our only family members, but everyone in the world, irrespective of their caste, religion or community are members of the same family. 'Whole World is a Family', if there is one country that has given this message, it is only India. Everyone can't do this, only a spiritual country can do this," Singh further said.

What Rajnath Singh said on India-US relations

Rajnath Singh said India and America are destined to be strong partners. He said the two countries are natural allies.

"India and the US are natural allies, we have old ties. Even destiny wants India-US relations to be strong," he said.

Rajnath Singh said only India and the US can bring peace, prosperity and stability to the world.

"When Columbus went on the expedition to discover America, he met the native Americans...so I believe, from the start, destiny wanted India-US ties to be strong. And, our ties are continuously strengthening. Only India and the US coming together can bring peace, prosperity and stability to the world," he added.

Rajnath Singh further emphasised India's transformation in the last 10 years and said there has been a rapid change in the country's perception globally.

During his US visit, Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Secretary Austin. He will also meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan.

Ahead of leaving for the US, Rajnath Singh wrote on X: "Leaving for Washington. India and the United States share a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Looking forward to meet my friend @SecDef Austin. Will discuss areas of strategic interests, while seeking to strengthen defence cooperation."

With inputs from ANI