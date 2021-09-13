Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; heavy rain likely in central, west India

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha and north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 24hrs
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Commuters make their way through a rainfall at Bharat Nagar Chowk, in Ludhiana on September 11. (HT photo)

A depression had formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast on Sunday evening which intensified and crossed the Odisha coast as a ‘deep depression’ close to Chandbali early Monday morning between 5.30 and 6.30am.

The deep depression is likely to bring heavy rain in its track, covering several parts of central India and west coast, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha and north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 24hrs.

Deep depression is an intense low pressure system with wind speed from 55 to 61kmph.

Another low pressure area is lying over southwest Rajasthan and the adjoining Gujarat region. The monsoon trough is lying south of its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal position during the next 3-4 days. In association with the depression and its west-northwestward movement , lower level westerlies are very likely to strengthen along the west coast during the next 4-5 days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh qnd Odisha during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is likely over Odisha, north Konkan, madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh today. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely to continue over peninsular India during the next five days. Isolated heavy rain is likely over coastal & south interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the next three days. Scattered rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Widespread and isolated heavy rain is likely over Uttarakhand during 12th-16th September.

