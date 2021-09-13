Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with a chance of light rainfall today

The national Capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that has also predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius (°C). Delhi has witnessed rains since Saturday, leading to waterlogging and traffic jam situations across the city.

IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature is likely to be 25°C, nearly two degrees more than what was recorded on Sunday by the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official weather market for the city. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on Sunday was 23.4°C, two notches below normal and the maximum temperature was 33.4°C, which is considered normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 94, which is in the higher-end of the satisfactory category. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 60.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in good category as predicted by SAFAR due to rainfall, will be in good category with due to no dust re-suspension from moist surfaces and scattered rainfall for the next three days.”