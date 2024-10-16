'Deeply concerned with disruptive acts...minor arrested': Civil aviation minister on threat calls to airlines

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday reacted to a host of hoax bomb threats to several airlines over the past few days, saying he was concerned over the "disruptive acts" and that law enforcement agencies would nab the culprits. He also informed the masses that the Mumbai Police have "arrested" a minor for making three such calls. Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (ANI)

"I am deeply concerned over the recent disruptive acts targeting Indian airlines, affecting domestic and international operations. Such mischievous and unlawful actions are a matter of grave concern, and I strongly condemn any attempts to compromise the safety, security, and operational integrity of our aviation sector," he said in a statement.

"In response, I chaired a high-level committee on 14 October, comprising officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation," he added.

The minister said he was monitoring the situation.

"Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting 3 flights. All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted," he promised.

He said the safety and security of passengers remain his "utmost priority".

"I assure all the stakeholders, including passengers and industry partners, that every possible effort is being made to safeguard the operations. We are committed to enhancing security measures and maintaining seamless coordination with global security agencies," he said in the letter.

As many as 19 flights have received bomb threats in three days.

In less than 24 hours, 9 flights received bomb threats.

All the threats turned out to be hoaxes.

On Wednesday, bomb threats were received by four IndiGo flights, two SpiceJet flights and one flight of Akasa Air.

The issue of multiple hoax threat messages to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam suggested in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which is headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, that investigators had gathered some information and were taking action.

With inputs from PTI, ANI