'Deeply distressed': President Droupadi Murmu expresses sorrow over SCB hospital ICU fire incident in Cuttack

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," said President Murmu.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan office, President Murmu wished for the speedy recovery of the injured victims.

The President conveyed her distress at the tragic loss of life.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the fire incident, which occurred at the SCB Medical College and Hospital's Trauma Care ICU centre in Odisha's Cuttack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sadness over the fire incident.

In a post on X from Home Minister's official handle, Shah described the incident as "extremely painful" and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

He said the loss of life in such an unfortunate event is deeply distressing and expressed solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time.

"The incident at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, Odisha, is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. The Odisha government is engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the mishap at the hospital was "painful" and offered condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, the PMO also announced "an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Earlier, a devastating fire broke out at the Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday night, which resulted in the death of 10 people and left at least 11 hospital staff members injured during rescue operations.

According to local corporator Deepak Kumar Das, the incident occurred between 2:00 am and 2:30 am.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "We came to know at 3 am that. So, I reached the hospital. The incident occurred around 2-2.30 am. It was raining at that time. As per the information available to me, a short circuit had occurred there, which led to this mishap...An inquiry will reveal whether the incident occurred due to an old AC or if there was another reason behind this..."

Following the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief. He visited the site and directed authorities to ensure the safe relocation of all patients. The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.