'Deeply shocking': Shashi Tharoor says 'friend' US offered no condolences for Indian sailors killed in Oman strike

"Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?" Tharoor wrote on X.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday criticised the United States over the deaths of Indian crew members and questioned Washington's response, saying the official statement lacked any expression of regret or condolence.

Shashi Tharoor on Indian mariners The Congress leader went on to question why alternative methods were not used to stop the vessel involved.

"Why couldn’t a non-compliant commercial vessel have been stopped using other, non-lethal means?" he asked.

He further said, "Is it not possible to disable a ship's propulsion or steering without firing missiles targeted to kill civilian crew members?"

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Jaishankar on Marco Rubio External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday raised with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the killing of three Indian mariners in an American military strike in the Gulf of Oman, even as Washington firmly asserted that violations of its regional naval blockade would not be tolerated.

Following his phone conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar described the "lethal" actions by the US military against commercial shipping as unjustified.

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What happened? A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members aboard the vessel were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, which had 24 Indian sailors on board. Three Indian crew members were killed in the strike.

Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker carrying 20 Indian nationals, was attacked on Thursday.

The incidents have sparked concern over the safety of Indian seafarers in the strategically important waters, with New Delhi conveying its concerns to Washington over the loss of Indian lives.