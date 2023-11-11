Deepotsav: Over 22 lakh diyas light up Ayodhya as part of grand Diwali celebrations

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Ayodhya on Saturday celebrated the seventh ‘Deepotsav’ or Diwali celebration organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Volunteers light up the diyas at the ghats of the Saryu river in Ayodhya.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The celebrations began with a grand Deepotsav procession featuring 18 majestic and divine tableaux depicting the character of Lord Ram, reported PTI.

The tableaux, showcasing the life of Lord Ram, commenced from Udaya Square in Ayodhya and made its way to Ram Katha Park. The procession was flagged off by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

Artists from various states across the country used this grand procession as a platform to express their faith.

The under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya has also been decorated on the occasion. Devotees also offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.

“A new record for lighting the most diyas (lamps) in the world will be set once more,” Singh said, according to PTI. "CM Yogi Adityanath will perform Lord Ram's coronation during this festival of lights. The most important aspect will be the presence of diplomats from 50 major countries during Lord Shri Ram's coronation."

He added that the festival of lights reminds everyone of "Tretayug" when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka, adding that the warm and jubilant welcome extended by the people of Ayodhya during that time is vividly mirrored on the city's streets today.

The procession featured 18 majestic and divine tableaux depicting Lord Ram. (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

"Ayodhya is the cherished jewel of India, and the cultural message emanating from this celebration will resonate on the global stage, conveying the essence of Indian Sanatan culture to audiences worldwide," Singh added.

‘Ram Rajya’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state's Governor Anandiben Patel took part in pulling a chariot carrying artists depicting the fabled return of Lord Ram, his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

The chief minister also performed the symbolic coronation of Lord Shri Ram. Flowers were also showered on them from a helicopter, according to PTI.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel pull a chariot carrying artists depicting the return of Lord Ram. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said that when the programme for the Deepotsav began, it felt as if every person was wishing for the completion of the Ram Temple in the city.

"Seven years ago when we began Ayodhya's Deepotsav, there was a situation of confusion...But today, it has become a big programme and a unique event in the country and the world," he said, according to ANI.

The chief minister further added that the construction of the Ram Temple strengthens the foundation of ‘Ram Rajya’, which he claimed has been established in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

22 lakh diyas illuminate Ayodhya

Over 22 lakh traditional earthen lamps, or diyas, at 51 ghats of Saryu river were illuminated in the temple city at the same time, setting a world record.

As part of the celebration, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path is also being decorated with different types of flowers for Deepotsav.

Over 25,000 volunteers from Avadh University and the Ayodhya district administration were called to light the diyas at the same time in a bid to set the world record. A team from the Guinness Book of World Records was also present at the event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a certificate for the feat.

Volunteers light up the diyas at the ghats of Saryu river. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak told ANI that all hospitals are kept on alert to tackle any case of emergency.

"A new record will be created at Deepotsav today. The envoys of more than 50 countries will attend this event today…All hospitals are on alert mode in case any incident takes place due to the bursting of firecrackers," he said.

As part of the grand celebration, people across the country, including tribals from Jharkhand's Pakur district, will participate and witness the grand Deepotsav.

Volunteers light up the diyas at the ghats of Saryu river. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Around 48 tribals from Pakur arrived barefooted to Lord Ram's birthplace to attend the festival. These people, who reside in the mountainous region have been sent by The Jharkhand Pradesh Shri Ram Janaki Charitable Service Trust.

After the formation of the BJP government in 2017, for the first time, a grand festival of lights was started in Ayodhya and 51 thousand lamps were lit.

In 2022, 15.76 lakh lamps were lit at Ram ki Pauri in Ayodhya making a Guinness world record. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in this event.

