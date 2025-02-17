‘Defaming’: Congress asks Himanta Biswa Sarma to furnish proof of Gaurav Gogoi's wife's ISI link

The Congress has hit back at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his allegations linking Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife Elizabeth to Pakistan and ISI, asking him where he got his information from. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with wife Elizabeth Gogoi(X/Gaurav Gogoi)

Congress leader Rashid Alvi, while speaking to news agency ANI, asked what proof Himanta Sarma has for his allegations and why no FIR has been lodged till now.

“I don't know which Pakistani national's name he is taking, but first of all, the CM should tell where this information came from? What proof does he have for this? If indeed some information came to him, then why has no FIR been lodged till now?" Alvi said.

He also said that it is not right to stoop so low and that it is not appropriate to “defame” opposition leaders.

“The level of politics should not stoop so low. There is a limit for everything. Defaming opposition leaders and their families by speaking in the media is not appropriate. Such statements are unfortunate…” he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations

Rashid Alvi’s remarks come after the the Assam Cabinet on Sunday directed the state’s top cop to register a case against a Ali Sheikh Pakistani national who allegedly had links with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth, a British national, and see whether that association had any implications on the nation’s security and sovereignty.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh is the founder of Lead Pakistan, a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. Himanta Sarma has alleged that Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part of the organisation during her time spent in Islamabad.

He also said that both Ali Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi have been a part of Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), a global climate action group which operates both in India and Pakistan.

Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed the allegations and said that he fully trusts the wisdom of the people of Assam. “I have full faith in the wisdom of the people of Assam that they can see through this obvious slander campaign,” Gogoi said while talking to the media.

“The way the people of Jharkhand voted out the rhetoric of Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Jharkhand assembly election, similarly the wisdom of the Assamese people will prevail. They will vote in a Congress-led government in the upcoming election,” Gaurav Gogoi added.

With ANI inputs.