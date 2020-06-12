e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh.(File photo: ANI)
         

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh.

The meeting comes on the heels of repeated dialogue between India and China who have attempted to resolve the border row with continuing diplomatic and military engagements for an “early resolution” of the stand-off between border troops, according to officials from external affairs ministry.

A day earlier, people familiar with developments confirmed the build-up of Chinese forces extended to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier this week, the two sides began what Indian officials described as a “limited military disengagement” at three hotspots along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) – Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs – in eastern Ladakh, which has been the focus of the tensions.

However, last month’s violent confrontations between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh and north Sikkim triggered a military build-up on both sides of the LAC that stretched from Ladakh to Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, two senior officers said on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In