Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:53 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh.

The meeting comes on the heels of repeated dialogue between India and China who have attempted to resolve the border row with continuing diplomatic and military engagements for an “early resolution” of the stand-off between border troops, according to officials from external affairs ministry.

A day earlier, people familiar with developments confirmed the build-up of Chinese forces extended to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier this week, the two sides began what Indian officials described as a “limited military disengagement” at three hotspots along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) – Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs – in eastern Ladakh, which has been the focus of the tensions.

However, last month’s violent confrontations between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh and north Sikkim triggered a military build-up on both sides of the LAC that stretched from Ladakh to Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, two senior officers said on condition of anonymity on Thursday.