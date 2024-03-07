Defence minister Rajnath Singh's ‘befitting reply’ warning ‘if anyone attacks India’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to countries challenging India's sovereignty. His remark comes amid recent tensions along the borders with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and northeast's Arunchal Pradesh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh(ANI)

In an interaction with NDTV, Rajnath Singh said, “We have to be ready for war at all times... even in peacetime. We have to be ready.”

The defence minister exuded confidence in the ability of the Indian defence forces and highlighted that India is in a position to give a befitting reply if attacked by anyone.

"Whether from land, air, or sea... if anyone attacks India our forces will respond strongly. We have never occupied anyone's land but, if anyone attacks us, we are in a position to give a befitting reply," said Rajnath Singh.

During the interaction, Rajnath Singh hailed the Narendra Modi government for its policies to strengthen India's armed forces. He highlighted the importance of make-in-India initiatives to bring "self-reliance" to the military and ensure its modernisation.

"In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, we put the defence sector as our main priority. 'Atmanirbharta', or 'self-reliance', was encouraged... we introduced many make-in-India initiatives and our focus was on military modernisation," said the defence minister.

"I am not saying previous governments did not emphasize the defence sector. But we brought 'Aatmanirbharta' in the defence sector," he added.

Tensions with China

In recent years, there have been multiple confrontations between India and China along the border between the two countries. India's security forces have stood up against China's attempts at incursions in Doklam(Sikkim), in Galwan Valley(Ladakh) and near Pangong Lake (Ladakh).

China continues to stake claim over Arunachal Pradesh, undermining India's sovereignty.