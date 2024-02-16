Defence Ministry approves acquisition of 15 maritime patrol aircraft: Report

The Defence Ministry has approved a proposal to procure nine maritime surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy and six maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard, reported ANI quoting people aware of the development. Nine planes would be procured by the Navy while six would be taken by the Indian Coast Guard.t. (PIB: Defence wing)

The proposed acquisition involves the construction of 15 maritime patrol planes, which will be based on C-295 transport aircraft that are being manufactured in India in a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus, according to the report. This move aligns with the government's "Make in India" initiative, aiming to enhance indigenous defence production capabilities while meeting the country's security needs.

The estimated value of these projects stands at a whopping ₹29,000 crore, reported ANI.

The transport aircraft would be equipped with the required radars and sensors and turned into a maritime patrol plane by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), reported ANI.

Indian Coast Guard Chief Director General Rakesh Pal recently told ANI, "There are plans for acquiring long-range maritime surveillance aircraft, which the Air Force has taken, and the contracts will be signed with TASL (Tata Advanced Systems Limited), wherein we are about to get six C295 transport aircraft."

He said, "The Ministry of Defence is giving us adequate funds to ensure that our acquisition processes are all fast-tracked."

These new additions to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard fleets are expected to enhance surveillance, reconnaissance, and patrol capabilities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently inducted the first C-295 transport aircraft manufactured in Spain. While the first 16 will come from Spain in fly-away condition, the remaining 40 will be produced in India at a Tata facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The latest approval to enhance the Navy and Coast Guard surveillance capabilities will take the Tata Airbus order book to 71 from the existing 56.

(With inputs from ANI)