Defence ministry, HAL ink 2,890 cr deal to upgrade navy’s 25 Dornier aircraft

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday signed a Rs.2,890 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the midlife upgrade (MLU) of the navy’s 25 Dornier aircraft and associated equipment. Dornier aircraft (Representative Photo)

The upgrade will significantly enhance the operational capability of the Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy to perform primary roles of maritime surveillance, electronic intelligence and boosting maritime domain awareness, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The upgrade will involve fitting the Dorniers with modern avionics and sensors. The project will generate employment of 180,000 man-days over a span of six and a half years, said the ministry.

On March 1, the defence ministry signed five contracts worth Rs.39,125 crore for BrahMos missiles, ship-borne Brahmos systems, close-in weapon systems, high-power radars, and aero-engines for MiG-29 fighter planes.

One of these was with HAL for RD-33 aero engines for MiG-29 aircraft at a cost of Rs.5,249.72 crore. These aero engines will be produced by the Koraput division of HAL.

The defence ministry in March last year signed a ₹667-crore contract with HAL for six Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to boost its operational capabilities,