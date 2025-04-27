Defence ministry says WhatsApp message urging Indians to donate to armed forces is fake

The defence ministry on Sunday said that WhatsApp messages urging people to donate to a particular bank account to help the government modernise the armed forces were fake. An Indian Army personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI)

The message also claimed that the idea was suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, account details in the said message are incorrect and urged people not to fall prey to such fraudulent activities.

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also said the message was fake. “A WhatsApp message is going around claiming that the government has opened a bank account for the modernisation of the Indian Army. This claim is MISLEADING. The bank account mentioned in the message is NOT meant for modernisation of the Indian Army or for purchase of weapons,” the PIB said.

A portion of the fake message reads, “Another good decision by Modi Govt as suggested by Super Star Akshay Kumar. Only one rupee per day, that too for Indian army. In yesterday's cabinet meeting, the Modi government opened a bank account for the modernization of the Indian Army and for soldiers who are injured or martyred in the war zone. In which every Indian can contribute any amount as per his/her own choice. It starts from Rs.1 and is unlimited. This money will also be used to purchase weapons for the army and paramilitary forces.”

The ministry said that the government has initiated several welfare schemes for soldiers killed or disabled during active combat operations.

In 2020, the Government instituted the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), which grants immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers/sailors/airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations.

The Indian Army maintains the fund on behalf of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare under the Defence Ministry. Contributions can be made directly to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund account.