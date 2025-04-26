Menu Explore
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC yet again, Indian Army fires back

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2025 09:29 AM IST

This series of ceasefire violations for two consecutive nights comes as the tensions between India and Pakistan soar after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kashmir and opened unprovoked firing across from their posts on the intervening night of April 25-26, officials aware of the matter said.

Paramilitary soldiers stands guard near Pahalgam, south of Srinagar, on 22 April after the terror attack.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Paramilitary soldiers stands guard near Pahalgam, south of Srinagar, on 22 April after the terror attack.(HT FILE PHOTO)

The officials said Indian troops retaliated appropriately with small arms, and no casualties were reported during the incident.

"On the night of April 25 and 26, unprovoked small arms firings were carried out by various Pakistan Army posts all across the LoC in Kashmir…Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms," they said.

This is the second time Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control since the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

Before this, Pakistan troops opened fire at multiple locations along the Line of Control on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday as well, according to the Indian Army, which was also met with retaliation.

This series of ceasefire violations for two consecutive nights comes as the tensions between India and Pakistan soar after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Two terrorist associates were also arrested by Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, ANI reported, citing police sources.

They were reportedly arrested from Thokerpora in Qaimoh area of Kulgam.

After the devastating Pahalgam attack, India has responded sharply with diplomatic measures against Pakistan, most prominent of which is the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty.

India also closed the Attari land-border crossing and announced the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés.

All Pakistani nationals who had entered India through the Attari border have been asked to leave by May 1.

Pakistan called the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty an ‘act of war’ and retaliated by shutting its airspace to all Indian airlines.

With agency inputs.

News / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC yet again, Indian Army fires back
