'Defender of rapists is now India's education minister': Rahul slams PM Modi over Pralhad Joshi's appointment

The NEET paper leak controversy dominated proceedings in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as Opposition leaders targeted the government over examination irregularities and accountability during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi targets BJP over new Education Minister’s appointment, says government chose a ‘defender of rapists.' (@INCIndia)

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Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the government over the appointment of the education minister, alleging that the BJP had chosen a person who had defended rapists. His remarks came amid Opposition protests over the alleged use of pellet guns during the crackdown on NEET protesters.

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What Rahul Gandhi said

“After all these young people were protesting about the education system, the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the filthiest kind of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection," speaking to news agency PTI, Rahul Gandhi said.

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{{^usCountry}} Questioning the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint the minister, Gandhi added, “That is the Education Minister of India today. It's a strange reaction from the Prime Minister to have so many people in his Cabinet. He could have chosen any one of them, but he chose a person who protects rapists.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint the minister, Gandhi added, “That is the Education Minister of India today. It's a strange reaction from the Prime Minister to have so many people in his Cabinet. He could have chosen any one of them, but he chose a person who protects rapists.” {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks spark exchange in Lok Sabha

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A separate political clash broke out in the Lok Sabha after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made remarks against the newly appointed Education Minister while raising concerns over examination irregularities and the need for accountability.

Referring to the government’s decision, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister appointed a new Education Minister, a person who expressed consent and even happiness over the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman...”

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She also said that thousands of young people had taken to the streets peacefully to raise their voices and demand accountability from the government.

Kiren Riju's response

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Priyanka's remarks drew a sharp response from Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju, who accused her of making personal allegations and spreading misinformation.

He said that her comments amount to “character assassination” of Pralhad and urged the House to expunge her statement from the record.

"When Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was speaking earlier, she was interrupted in the House. We have faced such interruptions in the past. But today, we are listening peacefully. However, the remarks made by her amounted to character assassination, and we did not expect such language from her.”

“The objectionable remarks made by her should be expunged from the records. Secondly, such language should not be used... She is a senior leader of her party, though she has been elected for the first time. She should speak responsibly. If she cannot maintain the dignity of the House, then I believe she should apologise to the House,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at BJP over Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

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During the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP-led government over the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

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Taking a swipe at the government, Yadav said removing one “Pradhan” had helped save the “Pradhan Mantri”.

“When the Minister (Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) arrived (at the Parliament), he was welcomed outside the House. Imagine the immense relief the members must have felt and the major crisis from which they were saved. By removing one 'Pradhan', you effectively saved the 'Pradhan Mantri',” Yadav said.

Government announces steps on exam reforms

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Responding to the concerns raised in the House, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the government would establish fast-track courts for speedy trials in exam paper leak cases.

He also said that the government would set up a task force to recommend reforms in the examination system.

Taking aim at previous gaps in the system, Jitendra Singh said, “Modi government finished an unfinished task of forming an agency for conducting public examinations.”