Dehradun admin enforces BNSS Section 163 in Mussoorie to manage tourist influx

Mussoorie: The Dehradun district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Mussoorie from Saturday to manage the influx of tourist, maintain law and order, and regulate traffic in the hill station. Parking areas will be categorised by vehicle type to ensure systematic parking during the peak summer season. (Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)

Section 163 of BNSS 2023 empowers district magistrates to take immediate measures against public nuisances or potential threats to safety, including issuing orders to protect public health and maintain order. “The administration is committed to providing tourists with high-tech, convenient facilities and enhanced security, along with relief from traffic congestion,” Dehradun district magistrate Savin Bansal said.

Speaking on the arrangement made, Bansal said that officials were instructed to upgrade and restore public services and facilities. “Digital receipt services have been introduced at the Mall Road entry gate. Satellite parking, shuttle services, and golf carts on Mall Road have also been arranged for tourist convenience,” Bansal added.

The superintendent of police (Traffic) and the circle officer of Mussoorie were directed to ensure law and order at parking areas, intercept vehicles, and direct them to designated parking lots. Meanwhile, municipal officials were assigned to provide proper lighting, security, mobile toilets, drinking water, and sufficient availability of rickshaws and golf carts at the Library Chowk and Picture Palace shuttle drop points.

Detailing regarding parking facility, additional district magistrate Jai Bharat Singh said that Hathi Paon (George Everest Road), Bassaghat, and Kuthal Gate have temporary parking facilities, while a permanent satellite parking lot will be developed at King Craig.

“In case the Gajji Band satellite parking reaches full capacity, police will intercept incoming vehicles at the Kuthal Gate diversion and redirect them to parking on Old Rajpur Road. The additional municipal commissioner has been directed to ensure temporary police canopies, public address systems for tourist guidance, additional lighting, and alternative parking arrangements,” Bansal said.

Singh also said that parking areas will be categorised by vehicle type to ensure systematic parking during the peak summer season.