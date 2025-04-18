William McKay Aitken: Scotland-born author who made India his home

William McKay Aitken, popularly known as Bill Aitken, died in Dehradun on Wednesday night at the age of 91. His death has cast a pall of gloom over his admirers, the literary fraternity, and friends, particularly in Mussoorie, where he was a beloved figure. Bill Aitken.

The celebrated Scottish-born writer who made Mussoorie his home for decades authored many acclaimed books, including Seven Sacred Rivers, Divining the Deccan: A Motorbike to the Heart of India, Footloose in the Himalaya, The Nanda Devi Affair, Touching Upon the Himalaya: Excursions and Enquiries, Exploring Indian Railways, Branch Line to Eternity, Literary Trails, and Mountain Delight.

Sunil Arora, owner of the iconic Cambridge Book Depot in Mussoorie, where Aitken was a frequent visitor, said, “Bill Aitken, aged 91, had a fall at his home about four or five days ago and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. He breathed his last on Wednesday night, much to the grief of his well-wishers and friends. With his passing, Mussoorie has lost a literary genius who wove magic with his words.”

“I was in constant touch with his doctors in Dehradun, who said that he had suffered brain damage. My family met him last year, and again in January this year, when he visited the bookstore and sat for over an hour, reminiscing about a greener, less congested Mussoorie as he had first seen it decades ago after arriving from Scotland,” he added.

Jai Prakash Uttarakhandi, a local historian, also expressed his sorrow: “It was a shock for us all to hear that Bill Aitken passed away in Dehradun. It’s a tremendous loss to the town, the state, and the entire literary world. He authored several acclaimed books on Uttarakhand and Indian Railways, many of which were bestsellers.”

“He loved the Himalayas, which is why he chose Mussoorie as his home,” he added. “It is unfortunate that he was never formally honoured for his contributions here.”

Shantanu Sarkar, a Landour-based conservationist and fellow traveller, shared his memories of Aitken: “I was privileged to have first met Bill Aitken in the 1990s, when he was actively involved with the prestigious Himalayan Club, which he served for decades. Since then, I’ve had the further privilege of visiting his timeless home, ‘Oakless,’ where his writing desk offered a sweeping view of his beloved Doon Valley.”

“Bill was undoubtedly the most colourful Scottish raconteur, wanderer, biker, and adventurer ever to reside in the Himalayas. My life—and the lives of many others in Mussoorie and beyond—was enriched by our friendship, despite our age difference of over 30 years. His writings will continue to echo across these hills and far beyond,” Sarkar said.

Historian Ramachandra Guha said in a post on X: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the wonderful Scottish-born Indian writer Bill Aitken. He knew his adopted country, its cultures, and its landscapes intimately. His books Seven Sacred Rivers and Footloose in the Himalaya are classics.”

Born on May 31, 1934, in Scotland, Aitken came to India in 1959. From 1960 to 1972, he lived in Himalayan ashrams in Kausani and Mirtola. From the 1970s until his death, he resided in Mussoorie, where he continued to write and engage with the local community.