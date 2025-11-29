Delhi AAP leader Rajesh Gupta breaks down after joining BJP, has ‘respect’ advice for Kejriwal | Watch

A day before bypolls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a setback as its senior leader and former two-time MLA Rajesh Gupta quit the party and joined the BJP on Saturday. New Delhi, Nov 29 (ANI): Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva offers water to Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajesh Gupta as he gets emotional while joining the BJP, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta) (Jitender Gupta)

Gupta, previously a national spokesperson and Karnataka incharge for AAP, was inducted into the BJP in the presence of Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, who welcomed him with the party stole, according to a statement from the Delhi BJP.

“They (AAP) don’t care about the people now who left their jobs during Anna Andolan… Many people want to leave (AAP), and I think they should. It’s not easy. They should go somewhere where they get respect; a party which doesn't use and throw their workers,” Gupta said.

"I was in the party, but their convenor neither spoke to me nor visited me," he said, adding, “Arvind ji, you will have to think about why people are leaving you. I always fought for you, even on television,” he added.

He also spoke of personal compromises and his hard work for the party.

Rajesh Gupta on AAP's ‘use and throw’ policy

BJP's Sachdeva said AAP leaders were now pointing to issues created during their own 12-year rule when questioning a BJP government that has been in power for just eight months.

Gupta alleged that the “biggest reason” behind the “downfall” of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal was the party’s practice of treating its workers in a “use and throw” fashion.

Rajesh Gupta became emotional as he recalled his years with AAP, alleged “mockery” he faced, and his experience with Kejriwal’s leadership, even breaking down at one point, speaking through sobs.

He added that when AAP was formed, many well-known individuals joined hands with Kejriwal but he had “betrayed everyone”, prompting them to leave one after another. “Today, unfortunately, I have also joined that list,” he said.

Gupta also claimed that in Ashok Vihar for the MCD contest, AAP has fielded a bypoll candidate who has previously received a notice from the party itself, and said his own concerns were dismissed.

Despite “years of sincerity, honesty and loyalty", he said the party leadership did not engage with him, even though AAP is currently not in power.

With Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia “missing entirely,” Sachdeva said AAP leaders Atishi and Gopal Rai are now only making “special appearances” during the bypoll campaign.