AAP reacts to Rajesh Gupta’s ‘sob story’ after he joins BJP: ‘Was demanding ticket for his wife’

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday responded to Rajesh Gupta’s exit on the eve of the MCD bypolls, saying the former MLA left the party after being denied a councillor ticket for his wife. New Delhi, Oct 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj(Sathiya)

His remarks came just hours after the AAP suffered a major setback ahead of the bypolls, with senior leader and former two-time MLA Rajesh Gupta joining the BJP.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharadwaj extended his best wishes to Gupta and narrated his version of events that led to his switch.

“Rajesh Gupta ji is our brother. The party made him contest the MLA election four times, but he could not win. He was demanding a councillor ticket for his wife in the Ashok Vihar by-election,” he said.

“The party, with a heavy heart, decided not to go ahead with it. He discussed internal party matters with another party, and when that did not work, he finally joined the BJP. In anger, he left the party. Our best wishes to him,” Bharadwaj added.

What happened?

Gupta, who was also a national spokesperson of the AAP and the in-charge of the party's Karnataka unit, joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva.

The former Wazirpur MLA was also a vice president of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The stage is set for the MCD bypolls on Sunday in 12 wards, which will be a litmus test for the voters’ mood in the national capital after the massive success of the BJP in the assembly elections earlier this year.

The Delhi BJP president said the AAP leaders were now listing shortcomings and problems in Delhi that were created during their party’s 12-year rule, yet they were questioning an eight-month-old BJP government.

Why the two-time MLA joined the BJP?

In an address after jumping boats, Gupta alleged that the "biggest reason" behind the "downfall" of the AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, was treating workers in a "use and throw" manner.

According to the statement, “While joining the BJP, Rajesh Gupta became emotional as he recalled his contributions to AAP, the mockery he received in return, and the behaviour of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. He even broke down in tears.”

When AAP was founded, many prominent individuals enthusiastically joined hands with Arvind Kejriwal, but he "betrayed everyone", and one by one, they all chose to leave him, Gupta said in the statement.

"Today, unfortunately, I have also joined that list," he added.

He claimed that in the Ashok Vihar ward, AAP has given a ticket to a person for the bypoll who has been issued a notice by the party itself.

He further said, “Despite my years of sincerity, honesty and loyalty, when I raised concerns, the party president wasn't even ready to talk to me.”