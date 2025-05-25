Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory over heavy rain, thunderstorm

Hours after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, Delhi Airport on Friday issued a passenger advisory asking them to check their flight status regularly. The advisory was released at 6:50 am on Sunday morning. Indigo also released a travel advisory stating that the airside congestion is impacting the flights, advising passengers to plan ahead.(HT/ Representational Image)

In a post on X, Delhi Airport said, "Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience."

Earlier, the Delhi Airport released another advisory stating that adverse weather conditions are expected in Delhi. However, it said, flight conditions were normal. It advised passengers to consider alternative modes of transport, like Delhi Metro to reach the airport. The advisory was later updated referring to flights being impacted.

Indigo also released travel advisory

Meanwhile, Indigo also released a travel advisory at 8:30 in the morning, stating that the airside congestion is still impacting the flights, advising passengers to plan ahead. “While conditions have improved, delays in departure, arrivals and ground handling may persist,” the advisory said.

Heavy rainfall in the national capital also caused severe waterlogging, affecting areas including Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1. Several trees fell on Akbar road that led to a clearance work being carried out.

A red alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

IMD has warned of a thunderstorm cell approaching Delhi and the nearby areas from the west/northwest. Due to this, severe thunderstorms or dust-raising wind activity are predicted, accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds. Authorities have urged people to remain alert and take all necessary precautions to stay safe.

(With ANI Inputs)