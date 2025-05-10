Delhi airport resumes normal operations, issues travel advisory

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport resumed normal operations during the early hours of Saturday, but issued an advisory to passengers amid heightened security preparedness due to India's ongoing military tensions with Pakistan Flight Information at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport showing many flight rescheduled or diverted to other safer destinations in view of security concerns due to situations at the border with Pakistan, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 9, 2025.(Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

In its latest travel advisory, the airport said, “Delhi Airport operations are normal at present. However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures as per orders from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules might be impacted, and security checkpoint processing times could be longer.”

The airport operator also issued the following advisory to passengers

• Stay informed with updates from their airlines.

• Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage rules.

• Arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checks.

• Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth processing.

• Check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

“We encourage all passengers to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content,” the advisory added.

32 airports shut

India's civil aviation regulator announced early Saturday that 32 airports across northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar and Amritsar, will be closed for civilian operations till May 15.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airports affected include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, and Jammu.

Other airports are Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), and Leh.

Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai are the remaining airports to be shut, the DGCA said.