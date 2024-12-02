Menu Explore
At AQI 273, Delhi's air quality improves for second day, yet in ‘poor’ category

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2024 10:52 AM IST

According to CPCB, the national capital recorded an AQI of 285 on Sunday.

There was a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality for the second consecutive day on Monday, even as it remained of “poor” quality with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 273 in the morning.

A view of foggy winter morning view amid rising air pollution in Delhi, (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times )
A view of foggy winter morning view amid rising air pollution in Delhi, (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times )

According to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an AQI of 285 on Sunday, an improvement to the “poor” category, and a welcome relief following 32 consecutive days of “very poor” and “severe” air quality (AQI above 400).

Also Read | Delhi air pollution: AQI ‘very poor', could slip to ‘severe’ category, warns weather expert

October 29 was the previous instance of Delhi's air quality being in the “poor" category, when it was at an AQI of 268, as per CPCB.

Experts say that the improvement is due to dry northwesterly winds and ample sunlight, which have helped disperse pollutants. However, the situation remains far from ideal as an AQI between 201 and 300 remains “harmful” to sensitive groups.

The AQI is divided into six categories: “good” (0-50), “satisfactory” (51-100), “moderate” (101-200), “poor” (201-300), “very poor” (301-400) and “severe” (401-500).

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on air pollution in north India: 'Need collective response, not political blame games'

Currently, Delhi is under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). On November 29, the Supreme Court directed authorities to not lift the stringent anti-pollution measures at least until Monday.

Stage 4 of GRAP came into effect on November 18 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 27 degrees Celsius and the humidity levels were at 89% at 8:30 am, the IMD said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
