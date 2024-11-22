Rahul Gandhi on air pollution in north India: 'Need collective response, not political blame games'

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the air pollution in north India is a national emergency that requires a collective response instead of political blame games. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

“Air pollution in North India is a national emergency—a public health crisis that is stealing our children’s future and suffocating the elderly, and an environmental and economic disaster that is ruining countless lives,” Gandhi wrote on X, while sharing a video of his interaction with environmentalist Vimlendu Jha.

Several cities in northern India, particularly Delhi and its nearby cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, have been grappling with severe air pollution for the last few weeks.

Rahul Gandhi said that the poor suffer the most due to air pollution, unable to escape the toxic air that surrounds them, adding that the toxic air is also causing a decline in Tourism and global reputation.

“…Families are gasping for clean air, children are falling sick, and millions of lives are being cut short. Tourism is declining and our global reputation is crumbling,” he wrote.

“The cloud of pollution covers hundreds of kilometres. Cleaning it up will need major changes and decisive action - from governments, companies, experts and citizens. We need a collective national response, not political blame games,” Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also said that as Parliament convenes for the Winter Session in a few days, MPs will be reminded of the crisis by their irritated eyes and sore throats.

“It is our responsibility to come together and discuss how India can end this crisis once and for all,” Gandhi said.

Delhi air pollution



Delhi’s AQI had been severe since November 16, making it five consecutive days till Wednesday. On November 15, the average AQI was 396 (very poor). In December 2021 (21-26) and November 2020 (5-10), Delhi recorded six consecutive severe days. The longest streak of seven days, was in November 2017 and November 2016.

The "severe plus" category prompted authorities in Delhi to implement Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which include a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, school closures, and strict vehicular restrictions.

