Delhi AQI live updates Air quality in 'red zone' in many places day after Diwali fireworks
Delhi woke up to hazy skies and toxic air on Tuesday morning day after Diwali fireworks as most monitoring zones' Air Quality Index slumped to either ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ zone. Anti-pollution measures under Graded Response Action Plan are likely to be scaled up in view of the worsening pollution.
The CPCB categorises AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'
While the Supreme Court had allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali with specific conditions, people continued bursting bursting firecrackers even after the allotted time of 8pm to10pm....Read More
BJP's RP Singh hopeful
On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh said he was hopeful that people of Delhi will show patience as it is a matter related to pollution as millions are celebrating the festivals of light across the nation.
“The Supreme Court allowed bursting of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR on Diwali, with certain conditions. The government of Delhi presented the case in the Supreme Court in a very good manner and due to which the the top court gave the permission,” he told ANI.
Anti-pollution curbs likely to be scaled up
On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The move followed a review of the sub-committee on GRAP on Saturday and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The anti-pollution curb is likely to be scaled up in view of Delhi's toxic air.
Supreme Court rules flouted
While the Supreme Court had allowed the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on the festival day, but the celebrations continued well past the allotted time. As fireworks continued till midnight, Delhi's air quality deteriorated, with most of the monitoring stations marked in the 'red zone'.
Today's AQI
Check the area-wise AQI recorded at 7am today:
Anand Vihar: 358 (Very poor)
Bawana: Severe 423 (Severe)
Burari Crossing: 399 (Very poor)
Chandni Chowk: 350 (Very poor)
IGI Airport (T3): 302 (Very poor)
ITO Delhi: 342 (Very poor)
Jahangirpuri: 407 (Severe)
Najafgarh: 336 (Very poor)
AQI on Diwali night
Most monitoring stations at 10pm on Monday recorded pollution levels in the ‘red zone’, which indicated ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality across the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the four worst-performing stations were Dwarka (417), Ashok Vihar (404), Wazirpur (423) and Anand Vihar (404).
Most areas in ‘red zone’
Delhi woke up to another morning of toxic air day after Diwali fireworks as the CPCB data showed most areas in red zone, indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ AQI category.