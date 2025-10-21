Delhi AQI live updates Air quality in 'red zone' in many places day after Diwali fireworks

Oct 21, 2025 7:41 AM IST

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh said he was hopeful that people of Delhi will show patience as it is a matter related to pollution as millions are celebrating the festivals of light across the nation.

“The Supreme Court allowed bursting of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR on Diwali, with certain conditions. The government of Delhi presented the case in the Supreme Court in a very good manner and due to which the the top court gave the permission,” he told ANI.