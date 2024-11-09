Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’; ‘drone-based mist spraying’ starts at Anand Vihar, other hotspots | Details

The air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category on Saturday, marking the ninth consecutive day of smog following Diwali. New Delhi, India - Nov. 8, 2024: A view of evening haze as the pollution levels gets increased at kartavya path India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 8, 2024. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to the SAFAR data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 358 at 9am, falling under the “very poor” level. Visuals showed a thick layer of smog surrounding Kartavya Path. Data from the CPCB's Sameer App, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that the air quality at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations was in a severe category, with readings of 409 at both.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a truck-mounted water sprinkler was seen releasing fine water droplets to help alleviate the impact of the hazardous air quality in the capital.

AQI in other areas

Other major areas of Delhi also recorded high AQI levels, with Bawana at 409, Alipur at 387, Anand Vihar at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 362, IGI Airport at 344, Dilsad Garden at 220, ITO at 359, Mundka at 377, Najafgarh at 379, New Moti Bagh at 411, Patparganj at 389, RK Puram at 376, and Wazirpur at 399, according to SAFAR data.

Akshardham, a major tourist destination and a key route connecting Delhi to parts of Uttar Pradesh, recorded an AQI of 393, with air quality classified as "very poor" by the CPCB.

The AQI is categorised as follows: 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.'

Drone-based mist spraying: How does it work?

The Delhi government tested 'drone-based mist spraying' at Anand Vihar, one of the city’s pollution hotspots, on Friday. During the trial, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that pollution levels in such hotspots are higher than the city’s average AQI.

The drones used in the test can carry up to 15 litres of water and release a fine mist to help control airborne pollutants, particularly in congested and hard-to-reach areas.

Rai mentioned that a report on the effectiveness of the mist-spraying drones would be submitted to the environment department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for further evaluation.

He also explained that this pilot is part of the broader Winter Action Plan, launched on September 25, which includes 21 key actions to manage winter pollution. As part of these measures, drone technology is being explored as a modern solution to target pollution-prone areas that traditional spraying methods struggle to cover.

According to Rai, specific action plans have been devised for 13 hotspots in Delhi, where 13 coordination teams will address local sources of pollution. To control road and open-area dust, the government has deployed “80 mobile anti-smog guns and 68 static anti-smog guns” at these hotspots.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been instructed to ramp up inspections in these areas, and officials from 13 departments are monitoring construction sites across the city to ensure compliance with anti-pollution guidelines.

Rai also highlighted that 200 mobile anti-smog guns are being used across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, while 146 anti-smog guns have been installed atop high-rise buildings to combat airborne dust.

Residents complain of health problems

Locals told news agency ANI that the worsening air pollution is causing a range of health issues, including breathing difficulties, headaches, cough, and cold.

A resident explained, "Pollution is a major issue, particularly for elderly people and those with health conditions. It causes respiratory problems, and the AQI level has risen daily since Diwali."

As smog blanketed Kartavya Path, a cyclist near India Gate said, “There isn't just one factor affecting Delhi's air—stubble burning, vehicular pollution, and cracker bursting have all contributed. Just as there's no single cause, there’s no single solution. Everyone must do their part.”

Another resident of Delhi said, "Pollution is increasing every year, and the climate is also changing due to it. It's causing health problems for people, particularly the elderly and those with asthma. Even the younger generation is being affected now."

A local, complaining about the rising health issues, mentioned, “The smoke irritates the eyes. The pollution is causing numerous problems like cough, cold, headaches, and body aches. We walk here every morning, but this year, the pollution seems worse.”

On Friday, Bobby Bhalotra, Vice Chairman of Respiratory Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that there is a clear link between the rising AQI levels and the increase in respiratory issues. "As the AQI rises, we are seeing more patients, mostly with breathlessness," he said.

"Many are struggling with sleepless nights due to persistent coughing. Those with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), chronic smokers, and workers in dusty environments, like police personnel, are particularly affected. It's crucial for every citizen to take responsibility in reducing pollution and minimizing exposure," he added.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)