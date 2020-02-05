e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi Assembly Election 2020: ‘Chief minister or chief pretender?’: Gautam Gambhir’s swipe at Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: 'Chief minister or chief pretender?': Gautam Gambhir's swipe at Arvind Kejriwal

His comments came in the wake of revelations by Delhi Police that the second shooter at the Shaheen Bagh protest site was a Aam Aadmi Party member.

india Updated: Feb 05, 2020 08:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a poll rally in Delhi. (Photo @AamAadmiParty)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a poll rally in Delhi. (Photo @AamAadmiParty)
         

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took a sharp jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the ‘chief pretender’.

His comments came in the wake of revelations by Delhi Police that the second shooter at the Shaheen Bagh protest site was a Aam Aadmi Party member.

Gambhir tweeted: “This is an amazing Chief Minister!! Lied to Anna Hazare... Then lied to his friends... Lied to all governments... And then lied to thousands of ‘Delhi’ people!! Chief Minister or Chief Pretender??”

However, it is not clear whether the BJP MP was referring to the new revelations, but the battle for Delhi has heated up ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls.

In another cryptic tweet, Gambhir said: “AAP’s message -- Entertain or Shake up... Seize the power... I appeal to the youth of Delhi, that on 8 February, the election of Delhi is not just a battle to save the future. We will fight these battles together and make Delhi ‘Delhi’ again. Jai hind.”

