Delhi assembly election result: How is the Congress performing?

The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election is underway. As the exit polls predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead with an early lead in 43 seats. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 25 seats. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI file photo)

The Congress is also following the script of the exit polls. Pollsters had predicted a complete rout for the party in the 2025 Delhi polls. The party is leading in just one seat – Badli.

Congress's Devender Yadav is leading in Badli. AAP's Ajesh Yadav and BJP's Deepak Chaudhary are trailing.

Yadav was the MLA from Badli in 2008 and 2013. He lost the Delhi election to Ajesh Yadav in 2015 and 2020.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, couldn't win a single seat in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

Peoples Pulse predicted a massive win for the BJP. The exit poll said the BJP will win 51-60 seats; whereas the AAP will win 10-19 seats. It predicted that the Congress will not win even a single seat.

Chanakya Strategies exit poll predicted the BJP will win 39-44 seats. AAP will likely win 25-28 seats. Chanakya Strategies predicted the most seats for the Congress – just three.

Matrize is the only exit poll that has predicted a neck-and-neck fight. It said the BJP will win 35-40 seats; AAP is expected to win 32-37 seats. It predicted 0-1 seats for the Congress.

The JVC exit poll predicted 39-45 seats for the BJP and 22-31 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party. It gave the Congress 0-2 seats.

P-Marq predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and 21-31 seats for the AAP. It gave the Congress 0-1 seat. People's Insight also gave 40-44 seats to the BJP and 25-29 seats to the AAP. It claimed Congress will win 0-1 seats.

Poll Diary gave 42-50 seats to the BJP and 18-25 seats to the AAP. The Congress will win 0-2 seats, it predicted.