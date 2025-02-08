Delhi election results: BJP takes lead in early trends, AAP trails
Delhi trends: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to dislodge the well-entrenched Aam Aadmi Party from power and form a government in Delhi after 27 years.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead as the counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election began on Saturday morning.The JP Nadda-led party was leading in 31 seats, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in 21 seats and the Congress in two seats.
The counting of votes in all 70 Delhi assembly seats began at 8 am on Saturday. The results will likely be declared today.
The Congress, which ruled the national capital for three terms under Sheila Dikshit until 2013, is hoping for a redemption. The party couldn't win any seats in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly elections.
Delhi assembly election results: What the exit polls predicted
Most prominent exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win the Delhi assembly election.
According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats, and Congress 0-1 seats.
The Matrize exit poll predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and AAP, saying that the BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats, AAP 32-37 seats, and Congress one seat.
The Peoples Pulse exit poll projected a landslide victory for the BJP. It said the BJP will win 51-60 seats, AAP will win 10-19 seats and the Congress zero seats. The People's Insight exit poll estimated that the BJP could win 40-44 seats, AAP 25-29 seats, and Congress 0-1 seats.
Meanwhile, the WeePreside exit poll predicted AAP could secure 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seats.