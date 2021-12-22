Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings as Omicron cases rise

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order on Wednesday banning all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the national capital in view of rising cases of Omicron variant. The DDMA instructed the district magistrates to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread.

"All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi," the order reads.

Delhi is leading the Omicron tally with 57 cases, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24) and Karnataka (19), as per the government data.

The DDMA instructed all district magistrates to conduct an intensive survey of the entire area in their jurisdiction and identify the pockets which have the potential of becoming hotspots of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant. It also advised the officials to inform the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) about the increasing trend of Covid-19 cases and emergence of the new variant of concern.

“Since, wearing of mask is the most important weapon in fight against Covid-19, RWAs and MTAs should be advised not to allow their residents, shopkeepers and customers without mask in their respective areas/public places,” the order says.

The DDMA has allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to function at 50 per cent capacity while putting a ceiling of 200 people in gatherings related to marriage.

Citing the earlier order restricting all social, political, cultural, entertainment and religious gatherings, the authority said that the restrictions are not being strictly followed. It directed the officials to conduct surprise checks and take strict penal action against violators as per the law.

