Delhi battered by thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds, brings respite amid scorching heat

Delhi experienced thunderstorms and rain on Tuesday night following a short-term weather alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD had forecast adverse weather conditions for the capital between 8:10 pm and 11:10 pm, warning that most parts of the city would see light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Storm lashed Delhi with winds up to 90 kmph.(REUTERS)

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According to the alert, some areas are likely to face intense storm, with wind speeds reaching 60-80 kmph and gusting up to 90 kmph, along with lightning and the possibility of hail. In a few pockets, comparatively weaker thunderstorms with winds of 40-60 kmph were also expected.

As predicted, stormy weather conditions developed across several parts of Delhi, bringing strong winds, rain, and lightning that disrupted evening movement and briefly affected outdoor activities in many localities.

The IMD has asked residents to remain cautious during the warning window. The risks include falling trees, power interruptions, and transport disruptions due to high wind speeds and lightning activity.

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