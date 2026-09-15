Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 109 on board diverted to Lucknow after smoke warning in cargo area: Sources

An IndiGo flight traveling from Agartala to Delhi, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to Lucknow on Tuesday evening after a smoke warning indication was triggered in its cargo area, said sources.

All necessary assistance was provided after an IndiGo flight traveling from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow. (Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters))

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IndiGo flight 6E6504 made a safe landing at Lucknow Airport at 6:29 pm, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Emergency response teams were deployed, and all necessary assistance was provided.

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Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing

In a separate incident, an IndiGo flight travelling from Goa to Delhi made an emergency landing on September 1, Tuesday, after the pilot reported a suspected engine failure minutes after take-off, HT reported earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} The flight 6E 2102, carrying 229 people on board, departed at 9:16 am and landed safely at 9:50 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flight 6E 2102, carrying 229 people on board, departed at 9:16 am and landed safely at 9:50 am. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials had noted that no passengers or crew members reported injuries. However, the incident had prompted the declaration of a full emergency at Manohar International Airport.

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An official had said that the full emergency was declared at the airport at 9:25 am after the pilot had alerted the air traffic control (ATC).

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Officials said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would inspect the aircraft in Goa.

IndiGo said, in a statement, that the aircraft was undergoing maintenance checks, as reported earlier.

The statement added that the standard operating procedure was followed after a technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff.