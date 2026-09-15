Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 109 on board diverted to Lucknow after smoke warning in cargo area: Sources

An IndiGo flight traveling from Agartala to Delhi, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to Lucknow on Tuesday evening after a smoke warning indication was triggered in its cargo area, said sources.
IndiGo flight 6E6504 made a safe landing at Lucknow Airport at 6:29 pm, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
Emergency response teams were deployed, and all necessary assistance was provided.
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Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing
In a separate incident, an IndiGo flight travelling from Goa to Delhi made an emergency landing on September 1, Tuesday, after the pilot reported a suspected engine failure minutes after take-off, HT reported earlier.
The flight 6E 2102, carrying 229 people on board, departed at 9:16 am and landed safely at 9:50 am.{{/usCountry}}
The flight 6E 2102, carrying 229 people on board, departed at 9:16 am and landed safely at 9:50 am.{{/usCountry}}
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Officials had noted that no passengers or crew members reported injuries. However, the incident had prompted the declaration of a full emergency at Manohar International Airport.
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An official had said that the full emergency was declared at the airport at 9:25 am after the pilot had alerted the air traffic control (ATC).
Officials said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would inspect the aircraft in Goa.
IndiGo said, in a statement, that the aircraft was undergoing maintenance checks, as reported earlier.
The statement added that the standard operating procedure was followed after a technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff.