IndiGo Delhi-Mangaluru flight delayed 3 hours after technical snag during taxiing

A Mangaluru-bound IndiGo flight from the Delhi airport was delayed by almost three hours on Thursday after the pilot detected a technical snag in the Airbus A320 aircraft during the taxiing phase and decided to take the plane to the bay, a passenger on board said. Flight 6E-6456, which was scheduled to depart at 5.30 pm from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, left at 8.28 pm for its destination with a new aircraft, as per the live flight tracking website flightradar24.com. (Representative Image/PTI)

Flight 6E-6456, which was scheduled to depart at 5.30 pm from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, left at 8.28 pm for its destination with a new aircraft, as per the live flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

The flight was already delayed by some 20 minutes, and when it departed, within 8-10 minutes of slow taxiing, it stopped and then returned to the bay, the source said.

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"We are flying from Delhi to Mangalore. It was a 5.30 (pm) flight, and they said it was delayed by 20 minutes. Then they moved the aircraft after 5.50 pm, but it stopped after 8-10 minutes of slow taxiing," the passenger said.

After 5 minutes, the pilot announced that the aircraft was returning to the bay because of a technical issue, he said.

"At the bay, they opened the door, some engineers came, and checked the aircraft for 5-10 minutes. The crew then told us to get off the aircraft and said that we are arranging an alternative aircraft for you," the source said.

An IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement, "A technical snag was detected during taxiing on the aircraft operating IndiGo flight 6E6456 from Delhi to Mangaluru on 20 August 2026. Following standard operating procedure and in the interest of safety, the pilots returned the aircraft to the bay and the relevant authorities were informed."

"The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, the airline said and added that "in the meantime, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for the customers to complete the journey".

Last week, a Kolkata-Chennai flight reportedly had to make an emergency landing at Chennai airport after the aircraft suffered an engine failure.