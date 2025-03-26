Delhi Budget 2025: ‘Bullet speed development’ — goal for smoother roads, links

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, back in power after nearly three decades in the opposition, is looking for “bullet speed” development, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday, stating that her government’s emphasis will be on smooth roads and enhanced connectivity with other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said her government’s emphasis will be on smooth roads and enhanced connectivity with other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR). (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Sharing budget outlays for the 2025-26 fiscal, Gupta said that unlike the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime that only “sold dreams”, her government will work on the ground for large infrastructure development, and will improve basic civic amenities.

“Our aim is that this budget will not only talk about infrastructure, but will also lay a strong foundation for a developed Delhi. Smart infrastructure, smooth roads and seamless connectivity – these will now be the identity of New Delhi. Now there will not be only talk of traffic jams in Delhi, there will be the reality of bullet speed development,” Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

“Once upon a time, the [leader] of Delhi sold the dream of making Delhi like London. But broken roads, increasing traffic jams, electrocutions and incomplete projects have turned this metropolis into a chaotic capital. Governments have only painted posters in the name of infrastructure, but development on the ground has remained stagnant,” she said.

The CM said Delhi will now enter a new era of traffic-free expressways, elevated corridors and smart surveillance system aimed at making Delhi a global infrastructure hub.She said ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to improve the connectivity between Delhi and the NCR region with the support of the central government by launching infrastructure projects through funds available under the central roads fund (CRF) of the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), and the urban development fund (UDF) of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

Gupta also announced an outlay of ₹3,843 crore for the improvement of the road and bridge infrastructure in Delhi — more than double the allocation of ₹1,786 crore made last year.

“Today we are once again committed to give a new look to Delhi. We are laying such a strong and transparent foundation that nobody can weaken it again. Our dream is of a prosperous and strong Delhi, a global city that can face every challenge and has the capacity to lead the world. Despite being the capital of the country, a large part of Delhi’s population lives in slums and JJ colonies but basic amenities have still not been provided in these areas,” she said.

However, no specific projects or new road projects were announced during this year’s budget, unlike in previous years.

In order to provide basic amenities in slums and JJ colonies, the CM proposed an allocation of ₹696 crore to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) — a 157% increase from last year’s outlay, according to the CM. For infrastructure works like concrete footpaths, drains, toilets, maintenance works and bathrooms for women, Gupta proposed ₹230 crore, against the ₹42 crore last year.

“The previous government failed to provide benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). We will accept this scheme so that our urban poor can get its benefits. An allocation of ₹20 crore is proposed under this scheme,” she said.

Additionally, a provision of ₹350 crore has been made under MLA-LAD funds that can be used for strengthening and expansion of infrastructure such as roads, lanes, local parks, and streetlights. Taking another dig at the previous government, Gupta said earlier, the MLAs did not receive adequate funds earlier for infrastructure work in their areas.

To enhance food security and improve nutritional status of economically weaker sections, ₹100 crore has been arranged for setting up Atal Canteens to provide nutritious and subsidized food at 100 locations in Delhi by the birth centenary of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Welcoming the budget, urban development minister Ashish Sood said that a key focus is the significant increase in capital expenditure, with ₹28,000 crore dedicated to building productive assets such as roads, bridges, flyovers, public transport, electricity infrastructure, schools, and healthcare facilities, ensuring a stronger foundation for Delhi’s future.