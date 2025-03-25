Delhi budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta presents ‘historic’ 1 lakh crore budget | Key announcements

Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented Budget 2025-26 in the state Assembly, saying that it has ten focus areas including infrastructure development, electricity, roads, and water. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presented her newly formed BJP government's first budget for the national capital in the state assembly on Tuesday.(PTI)

This the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's first budget for the national capital.

While presenting the Budget in the state assembly, CM Gupta termed it as a "historic budget" of the Delhi government. "This is not an ordinary Budget, this Budget is the first step to develop Delhi which was ruined in the past 10 years. Delhi went down in every aspect of development in the past decade. The previous government ruined the economic health of the national capital like termites," said Gupta, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

This year's budget, of ₹1 lakh crore, has been upped by 31.5 per cent from the previous. Stating the days of "corruption and inefficiency" are over, Gupta announced that the capital expenditure budget has been doubled to ₹28,000 crore.

Delhi Budget 2025-26 | Key points

This is Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and her BJP government's first budget in the national capital.

The Capital expenditure in this budget has been doubled to ₹ 28,000.

28,000. CM Rekha Gupta announced in the Delhi assembly that ₹ 2,144 crore has been allocated for the PM Jan Arogya Yojna.

2,144 crore has been allocated for the PM Jan Arogya Yojna. A sum of ₹ 5,100 crore has also been allocated to the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’, which will pay ₹ 2,500 per month to each eligible woman, CM Gupta said.

5,100 crore has also been allocated to the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’, which will pay 2,500 per month to each eligible woman, CM Gupta said. In order to achieve an improved connectivity in Delhi and the national capital region (Delhi-NCR), the state government has allocated a budget of ₹ 1,000 crore. ₹ 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure, CM Gupta stated.

1,000 crore. 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure, CM Gupta stated. To ensure a better and safer environment for women, the BJP-led government will install 50,000 CCTV cameras across Delhi.

CM Gupta further announced that ₹ 100 crore in this year's budget have been allocated for the setting up of 100 Atal Canteens across the national capital.

100 crore in this year's budget have been allocated for the setting up of 100 Atal Canteens across the national capital. A budget fund of ₹ 696 crore has been fixed for the development of slum clusters and JJ colonies in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta said.

696 crore has been fixed for the development of slum clusters and JJ colonies in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta said. In Delhi budget 2025, a whopping ₹ 9,000 crore fund has been allocated for clean drinking water and sanitation.

9,000 crore fund has been allocated for clean drinking water and sanitation. CM Rekha Gupta announced that the budget has set aside ₹ 500 crore for repair and upgradation of sewer treatment plants (STPs) and ₹ 250 crore for the replacement of old sewer lines.

500 crore for repair and upgradation of sewer treatment plants (STPs) and 250 crore for the replacement of old sewer lines. The cleaning of Yamuna, which remained one of the biggest topics in the Delhi election campaigns, has received a budget of ₹ 500 crore, with CM Gupta announcing that only treated water will enter the river via decentralisation of 40 STPs.

500 crore, with CM Gupta announcing that only treated water will enter the river via decentralisation of 40 STPs. A budget of ₹ 100 crore has been allocated for the opening of new ‘CM Shri schools’, inspired by the PM Shri schools, in Delhi. Additionally, the state government will also provide free laptops to 1,200 students passing class 10, the fund for which has been fixed at ₹ 750 crore in this year's budget.

100 crore has been allocated for the opening of new ‘CM Shri schools’, inspired by the PM Shri schools, in Delhi. Additionally, the state government will also provide free laptops to 1,200 students passing class 10, the fund for which has been fixed at 750 crore in this year's budget. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also announced that the national capital will host the International Film Festival, allocating ₹ 30 crore in Budget 2025-26 for this initiative.

30 crore in Budget 2025-26 for this initiative. CM Gupta, while presenting the state budget, said that the Delhi government has allocated a fund of ₹ 210 crore for expecting mothers, to provide them with nutrient kits and an allowance of ₹ 21,000.

210 crore for expecting mothers, to provide them with nutrient kits and an allowance of 21,000. For the transport sector, the Delhi government has earmarked ₹ 12,952 crore in the 2025-26 budget.

12,952 crore in the 2025-26 budget. Additionally, the BJP administration will also issue cards to women for free-bus rides instead of pink tickets to control corruption, CM Gupta stated.

For a pilot project to remove overhead electrical lines and shift high-tension power lines, the 2025-26 budget has earmarked a total fund of ₹ 100 crore.

100 crore. In order to curb pollution, the Delhi government has set aside a budget of ₹ 300 crore, while allocating ₹ 506 crore to the environment and forest department.

300 crore, while allocating 506 crore to the environment and forest department. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been allocated a budget of ₹ 6,897 crore this year, the chief minister noted in her budget speech.

6,897 crore this year, the chief minister noted in her budget speech. CM Gupta announced that the BJP-led government will be setting up a new jail in the outskirts of the city for shifting of Tihar Jail.

CM Gupta also hit out at the previous AAP regime and said that there is a lot of difference between them and the now present BJP administration in the state. "You (AAP) made 'Sheesh Mahal' for yourself, we will build houses for the poor. You installed pot toilets worth lakhs, we will make toilets for the people in slum areas," she added.

Further, the chief minister accused the AAP government of misleading people about the quality of education and said it failed many students in Class 9 and 11 so that the results of Class 10 and 12 look better.

‘Budget will live up to people’s expectations'

Ahead of the budget presentation, Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had also expressed confidence in the document and said that it will live up to the expectations of the people.

"Today is going to be a new beginning. It is the second day of Delhi Assembly budget session. Today, CM and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta will present the budget. UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana will also be present in the LG gallery in assembly. I congratulate my government. This budget will live up to the expectations of people," Gupta told news agency ANI.

Notably, prior to the budget presentation in the state assembly on Tuesday, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma had also described it as a "historic budget". He had said that the people of Delhi will rejoice, indicating that the budget would introduce positive changes to the people of the city.

Just a day ago, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi transport corporation (DTC) was tabled by chief minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly. It highlighted that operational inefficiencies and financial losses in the previous regime, resulting in criticism of the former Aam Aadmi Party-led government.

(with PTI, ANI inputs)