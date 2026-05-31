Delhi building collapse caught on camera: 6 dead, 10 injured so far in incident near Saket metro station

At least six people were killed and ten others have been injured due to the collapse of a four-storey commercial building near Saket metro station in South Delhi's Saidulajab area on Saturday (May 30) evening.

The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab, a locality known for a sea of PG accommodation, coaching centres, and student messes.(PTI)

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A rescue operation was conducted overnight to pull survivors out of the debris as authorities continue search efforts in the hope of pulling out more people. This is a multi-agency rescue operation, including teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service.

Heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs were used by the rescue operation teams to maximise efforts. All injured were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The DFS reportedly received a call at 7:44PM on Saturday regarding the collpase.

A video, allegedly shot by a bystander, captures the moment the building collapsed, sending a massive cloud of dust up into the air.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident happened in a densely populated locality on Western Marg in Saidulajab known for various paying guest accomodations, coaching centres and student messes. As the building continued to crumble, anxious students gathered around nearby lanes, some locating missing friends who were in the mess. Injury, death and rescue optics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident happened in a densely populated locality on Western Marg in Saidulajab known for various paying guest accomodations, coaching centres and student messes. As the building continued to crumble, anxious students gathered around nearby lanes, some locating missing friends who were in the mess. Injury, death and rescue optics {{/usCountry}}

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Nine people were pulled out of the debris till around 3:45 am on Sunday, eight of whom were admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment while one victim, Ravi, was declared dead upon arrival.

At least six people were declared dead at the AIIMS trauma centre as two underwent treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). Three people have been shifted to a ward while three others have been discharged, a senior police officer revealed.

Rescue operations are expected to continue until every last missing person is accounted for as per the police. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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