‘All we could hear were screams’: Witnesses recall building collapse horror in Delhi's Saidulajab

Panic and fear gripped Delhi's Saidulajab area on Saturday night after a four-storey building housing a mess and paying guest accommodation collapsed near Saket Metro Station on, leaving a 26-year-old man dead and at least eight others injured. The structure, which reportedly housed a coaching institute, cafes, and offices, collapsed on Western Marg in Saidulajab, near Saket Metro Station. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A multi-agency rescue operation continued through the night and is still going on. Rescue teams managed to bring nine people out of the debris, while officials continued searching amid concerns that more people could still be buried under the rubble.

Amid confusion and anxiety, several people remained near the site for information about friends and relatives believed to be trapped inside.

What witnesses said on building collapse Witnesses recalled the horror of the building collapse said they could hear voices and cries coming from beneath the collapsed structure. "All we could hear were screams coming from under the rubble. There was a huge cloud of dust. When it settled, we realised that part of an adjoining structure had also been affected," a local resident told news agency PTI.

The structure, which reportedly housed a coaching institute, cafes, and offices, collapsed on Western Marg in Saidulajab, near Saket Metro Station. Construction work was reportedly underway on the third floor at the time.

A relative of one of the people trapped after the collapse criticised the lack of a proper response from the authorities involved in the rescue effort.

The woman, who was waiting for news about her mother, told news agency ANI, “The police are here, we are asking about our family members? There is no response. Local people were handling the situation better than the police. They rescued three people, but the police only rescued two people... No one has the answer to my questions. What is the meaning of freedom of speech?