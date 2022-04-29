Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Mamata Banerjee's residence in Capital

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday was seen arriving at the residence of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, who is scheduled to land in the national capital later today. According to a 20-second video shared by news agency ANI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo entered the Delhi residence of Banerjee amid heavy security cover.

On Thursday, Banerjee had told reporters at the Bengal secretariat Nabanna that her visit to Delhi is aimed at attending a national conclave, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present. However, she said there is no plan to meet Modi as she has to return to Kolkata to attend programmes on May Day and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief ministers of several states, including Odisha's Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others, were also pictured arriving in Delhi earlier today. A joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts in presence of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is scheduled for Saturday (April 30). Modi will inaugurate the event, while CJI Ramana will chair it. The conference will be held in the Supreme Court premises.

As far as Banerjee's visit to Delhi goes, this is her third visit since her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered a landslide triumph in 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. She had come to meet Modi in November last year too when Banerjee raised her state's demands before the prime minister, including the controversial extension of Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdicition.

(With inputs from PTI)