Delhi CM Atishi hits out at Delhi Police after FIR over Model Code violation

Delhi chief minister Atishi reacted to a complaint against her for allegedly using a government vehicle for political purposes, violating the model code of conduct. New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Atishi leaves from the Election Commission office, in New Delhi,(PTI)

Speaking to reporters after an FIR was filed in the alleged MCC violation case, Atishi hit out at Delhi Police, asking who were they siding with. She also questioned Election Commission officials and hoped for a "free and fair election".

"The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing ₹1100...Later, Parvesh Verma himself tweeted that he was holding a health camp and distributing specs. After that, he distributed bedsheets with his name on them. However, the Election Commission doesn't see any MCC violation in this. The question arises - who is the Police with? Is there pressure on EC officials? We hope the commitment of a free and fair election given by EC will be implemented on the ground," she said on the issue.

Atishi will file her nomination papers as the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji on Tuesday. She intended to file her nomination on Monday after her visits to a Guruduwara and a temple. But a delay in the roadshow meant the deadline of 3 PM was missed.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 in a single phase while the results will be declared on February 8. The nominations can be filed till January 17 and they will be scrutinised the very next day.

FIR for alleged MCC violation

The complaint against Atishi was filed on January 8 in the Govindpuri police station in the national capital for using a public works department car DL1LAL1469 for election purposes.

The returning officer of the Kalkaji area directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police to file an FIR in that regard.

“A complaint dated 08.01.2025 was received in this office regarding violation of MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT and using Government Vehicle bearing registration No. DLILAL 1469 of PWD, GNCTD for political purpose,” the returning officer's letter read.

The letter from the returning officer directing Delhi Police to file an FIR.

According to a letter by the General Administration Department, (GNCTD), there shall be total and absolute ban on use of official vehicle for campaigning, electioneering or election related travel during elections. Thus, an FIR was filed under section 223 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the FIR, saying his party was ‘fighting the entire system’.

"Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc., get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji. Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system," Kejriwal posted on X.

AAP will be looking to return to power for the third straight term in the national capital. They had first stormed to power on their own in 2015, winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. In 2020, the party won 62 seats in the elections.