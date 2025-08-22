Delhi CM attack: Police detain Rajesh Khimji's friend who ‘transferred’ him money

The Delhi police detained on Friday a friend of Rajeshbhai Khimji, who has been arrested for attacking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ program at her Civil Lines residence. Syed had allegedly transferred money to the accused,(X/ @ANI screengrab)

Khimji's friend, identified as Tehseen Syed, was detained from Rajkot. Syed had allegedly transferred money to the accused, ANI reported.

The Delhi police is currently tracking a total of ten people who were in contact with Khimji through calls and chats in the lead up to the attack, sources told ANI.

Sources further said that one of the suspects in the case would be brought to Delhi, while statements of five others, whose data has been retrieved from the mobile of the accused, will be recorded.

The police questioned the five people in Gujarat's Rajkot for their alleged connection to the accused, an official said Friday. “A total of five people are being questioned by the Delhi Police. We are also taking help from the Gujarat Police for a better understanding of the accused and his family members,” the officer said.

The officer said that the police were currently following leads from the mobile phone seized from the accused, PTI reported. The officer said that those in contact with Khimji would be questioned to determine whether the attack on the Delhi CM was pre-planned.

These include an autorickshaw driver, who had ₹2,000 via online payment mode to Khimji.

The mobile phone of the accused had earlier been sent for forensic examination to see whether any crucial data related to the attack had been deleted, PTI reported. Sources said that the accused might also be taken to his native place in Rajkot as part of the investigation.

The 41-year-old Khimji had told police that he had plans of staging a protest at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi against the Supreme Court's rcent order on relocating stray dogs to shelters.

The accused, who has been sent to five-day police custody, told officials that he had gone to the ‘Jan Sunwai’ program to bring up the issue of stray dogs.

In the preliminary investigation, the Rajkot police found that Khimji had travelled to Delhi from Ujjain on August 19 to take part in a protest on the SC ruling on stray dogs.

The accused has earlier faced five FIRs against him between 2017 and 2024 at Bhaktinagar police station (in Rajkot), mostly pertaining to assault and illegal possession of liquor under sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.