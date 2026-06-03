Delhi CM Gupta seeks report from DM in Malviya Nagar fire tragedy; officials probe alleged lapses

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the South Delhi district magistrate on the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, which claimed 21 lives, and warned of stern action if any lapses were found, officials said.

Emergency response agencies were alerted as per the standard operating procedure.(HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

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According to the Delhi government officials, the emergency operations centre (EOC) of the District Disaster Management Authority (South) received information of a fire at Flourish Stay Guest House in Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar at 8.52 am.

Immediately, emergency response agencies were alerted as per the standard operating procedure. The first responders found a fierce fire engulfing the guest house.

Two medical teams, each comprising two doctors and six paramedics, were dispatched to the spot at 9.54 am, and they reached the spot at 10.05 AM, officials said.

Also Read | Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi eatery had approval for 6 rooms, was operating 24

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{{^usCountry}} Forty-seven people affected by the fire incident were rushed to different hospitals. Out of these, 21 people lost their lives, while 17 people were found injured. The condition of nine individuals was stated to be critical, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forty-seven people affected by the fire incident were rushed to different hospitals. Out of these, 21 people lost their lives, while 17 people were found injured. The condition of nine individuals was stated to be critical, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to preliminary information, the fire started from a restaurant located on the ground floor of the guest house. The name of Lavkesh Bajaj has emerged as the owner of the guest house, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to preliminary information, the fire started from a restaurant located on the ground floor of the guest house. The name of Lavkesh Bajaj has emerged as the owner of the guest house, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fifteen fire tenders were deployed to control the fire, and personnel of various agencies, including Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Police, and DDMA, jointly launched a search and rescue operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fifteen fire tenders were deployed to control the fire, and personnel of various agencies, including Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Police, and DDMA, jointly launched a search and rescue operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the hospital-wise data received, six people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, out of which three were found dead, two were injured, and one person's condition was critical. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the hospital-wise data received, six people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, out of which three were found dead, two were injured, and one person's condition was critical. {{/usCountry}}

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Three people were admitted to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, of whom two were injured, and one patient was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

A total of 38 people were brought to Max Hospital in Saket, out of which 18 were found dead, 13 were injured, and the condition of seven was stated to be critical. One patient was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, officials said.

The fire was brought under control, and search and rescue work was completed by 12 PM. The administration is currently investigating the causes of the incident.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, who visited the fire site, said that authorities were checking whether the building had a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) from the DFS, and whether it had required permission to run a restaurant and how many rooms were allowed for the bread and breakfast establishment.

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Also Read | ‘No ventilation’ in shaft-like building, chilling escape video: 5 shocking details in Delhi Malviya Nagar fire

"The owner of this building, and anyone whose negligence led to this tragedy, will be identified through a police investigation and arrested immediately," Sood said, adding that police teams were already formed to take action.

All the agencies concerned, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), DFS and Power and Water departments, have been directed to conduct inspections in the area under the supervision of the South Delhi DM, he said.

Any building found to be operating in violation of safety or regulatory norms, even to the "slightest extent", will be inspected and sealed if violations are confirmed, and no one will be spared, warned the minister.

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