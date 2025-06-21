Delhi CM marks 11th International Yoga Day at sports club by the Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta took part in a yoga session early Saturday morning at the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club, marking the 11th International Day of Yoga. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and leaders, including PWD minister Parvesh Verma, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, tourism minister Kapil Mishra, and deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, performed various yoga positions (Sonu Mehta / HT)

“I wanted to celebrate this day by doing yoga by the Yamuna,” Gupta said addressing the event, which is aligned with the 2025 theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

Gupta and leaders, including public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, tourism minister Kapil Mishra, and deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, performed various yoga positions such as Bhujangasana, Pranayama, and Vajrasana along with all other participants.

Emphasising the connection between personal well-being and the health of the planet, Gupta said yoga will help in taking care of health, which will unite the world. This year’s theme aligns with India’s broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom, she said, drawing a connection among well-being, nature, and civic responsibility.

A live stream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at a grand event in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was played at the event on Saturday.

“This was such a rejuvenating experience. I had been looking forward to this day. It is a different feeling when you actually wake up early in the morning and do physical exercise,” said Jagat Narayan Gupta, a local who had attended the session.

The students of Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club brought down the curtains to the event with a special show.