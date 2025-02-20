Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Age, education, husband, political background

Rekha Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party's debutant legislator, was sworn in as Delhi chief minister on Thursday in a grand show of strength that marks the party's return to power in the the national capital after more than 26 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta during her swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on February 20, 2025. (AFP)

Along with Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

The ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers. Rekha Gupta is Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.

Among those who attended the event were chief ministers of states ruled by the BJP and its NDA allies – Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Goa's Pramod Sawant, Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini and Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma.

Deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and Andhra Pradesh's Pawan Kalyan were present, too.

Rekha Gupta's personal life

Rekha Gupta, born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana, is the newly appointed chief minister of Delhi, marking the BJP's return to power in the capital after 27 years.

At the age of two, Rekha's family relocated to Delhi when her father, Jai Bhagwan Jindal, assumed the role of branch manager at the State Bank of India in Pitampura. Her mother, Urmila Jindal, was a homemaker.

In 1998, Rekha married Manish Gupta, an industrialist specialising in brass parts. The couple has two children: a son currently attending college and a daughter involved in the family business.

Rekha Gupta's education

Rekha Gupta completed her Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree from Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. During her college years, she became actively involved in student politics, joining the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1992.

Her leadership skills led her to serve as the general secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1995 and as its president in 1996-97.

Rekha Gupta's political career

Rekha Gupta's political journey began with her involvement in student politics at Delhi University. In 2007, she was elected as a councillor from North Pitampura, focusing on enhancing local amenities such as libraries, parks, and swimming pools.

She also launched the “Sumedha Yojana”, an initiative aimed at supporting economically disadvantaged female students in pursuing higher education. As chair of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she spearheaded initiatives focused on women's empowerment.

Within the BJP, Rekha Gupta has held several key positions, including general secretary of the party's Mahila Morcha in Delhi and membership in its national executive committee.

In the 2025 Delhi assembly election, as a first-time MLA, she won the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes.

Her appointment as chief minister is seen as a significant milestone, bringing hope and optimism for Delhi's future under her leadership.