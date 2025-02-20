What Parvesh Verma's daughters, wife said as BJP 'giant killer' misses out on Delhi CM post

Parvesh Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA who defeated former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi election 2025 but missed out on the CM post which the party decided to give to Rekha Gupta, received a warm welcome at his residence by his family and supporters on Thursday as he returned swearing in as a minister. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, Parvesh Verma being welcomed by his daughters Trisha and Sanidhi on winning in the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Feb 8. (p_sahibsingh X)

Parvesh Verma's family thanked the BJP for giving him the responsibility and said they are happy with that.

What did Parvesh Verma's family say

Elder daughter of Parvesh Verma, Sanidhi, said, "I thank the party and all the BJP workers that you have worked hard and supported us and that's the reason we are celebrating today."

Trisha, Parvesh Verma's younger daughter, also thanked the party and said the decision for chief minister is an thought out one. "We all are very happy. It's a big day for my father. We all want to celebrate. We are happy with the party's decision that has decided (CM face) with a lot of thinking behind it," Trisha said.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is married to Swati Singh, the daughter of former union minister and BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Vikram Verma. Parvesh Verma and Swati Singh have three children, two daughters - Sanidhi and Trisha - and a son - Shiven Singh. The eldest among Parvesh Singh's children is Sanidhi Singh, followed by Trisha Singh and Shiven Singh.

New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma' wife, Swati Singh Verma, also expressed gratitude to the BJP and said, "All are happy today. I thank all. Now, everyone believes that good work will be done in Delhi. A new Delhi will be built, and works that have not been done in the last 26 years will be done now. We are party workers of the BJP and whatever responsibility the party has given us, we are happy with that."

Delhi govt swearing-in

BJP's debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister on Thursday in a grand event at the iconic Ramlila Maidan that marks the party's return to power in the city after more than 26 years.

Along with Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

The ceremony at Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers. Rekha Gupta is Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.