Meet Trisha, Sanidhi, Shiven, children of Parvesh Verma who campaigned with him

As the counting of votes for the New Delhi assembly seat neared its conclusion and ultimately resulted in a BJP win, Trisha and Sanidhi, the daughters of party candidate Parvesh Verma, expressed their gratitude to the voters and sharply criticised the Aam Aadmi Party, which lost the assembly poll. Trisha and Sanidhi, the daughters of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma (image source: X)

Parvesh Verma, a son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, is among the frontrunners for the next chief minister of Delhi after BJP's big win in the Delhi assembly election 2025.

Parvesh Verma's family

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is married to Swati Singh, the daughter of former union minister and BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Vikram Verma. Parvesh Verma and Swati Singh have three children, two daughters - Sanidhi and Trisha - and a son - Shiven Singh. The eldest among Parvesh Singh's children is Sanidhi Singh, followed by Trisha Singh and Shiven Singh.

The sisters, celebrating their father’s victory, thanked the people of New Delhi for their trust and denounced AAP.

"We are grateful to the voters for their trust. Delhi will not repeat the mistake of electing someone who governs through false promises. We were always confident of a clear victory—just waiting for the right moment. This time, the people of Delhi chose truth over lies," daughters of Parvesh Verma, Trisha and Sanidhi, told news agency ANI.

Soon after Parvesh Verma's win in the crucial Delhi assembly seat in which he defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his daughters hit headlines.

The sisters, who were vocal in their criticism of AAP’s leadership and policies during the campaign, credited their father’s hard work and the BJP's vision for the victory.

Not much is known about Parvesh Verma's children, however, during an interview with NDTV, his daughter Sanidhi and son Shiven were asked what they do and how they took part in the election campaign, as well as how they helped their parents, especially their father during this election.

Sanidhi replied, “My brother, my sister, and I have grown up in political families, so we don’t get an option when it comes to our political campaigns about whether we want to participate or not. For this campaign, I think the two fronts that contributed the most were door-to-door campaigning and social media.”

"We were trying to gauge what New Delhi constituents wanted to know about him and deliver that message, not only through social media platforms but also when we visited them and connected with them on a more personal level," Sanidhi added.

'The darkness has gone..'

Reacting to his win, Verma, in a cryptic post, took a dig at the AAP. “The darkness has gone, the sun rose, the lotus bloomed. Delhi has chosen development. This victory is of Delhi’s faith, this victory is for the future of Delhi,” he tweeted.

After the results were declared, old videos of Arvind Kejriwal making bold statements resurfaced online. In one such clip from 2023, Kejriwal had confidently stated that under Narendra Modi, the BJP could never dethrone AAP in Delhi. "Narendra Modi, you won’t defeat us in this lifetime. You’ll need another birth to do that," Kejriwal had said at the rally. The recent election results sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many highlighting the stark contrast between Kejriwal's past statements and the outcome of the recent election.

About Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma, the son of the late Sahib Singh Verma, former Chief Minister of Delhi, is one of the more prominent figures in the city’s political arena. Before seeking a seat in the New Delhi Assembly, he represented West Delhi as a Member of Parliament.